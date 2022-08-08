Pokemon Up Your Place With This Homewares Sale

Live like a Pokemon trainer with a housewares sale at GameStop that's offering 25% off a wide range of fun Pokemon-themed items that include the legendary Snorlax bean bag chair, mugs, waffle makers, coffee makers, bookends, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts, and we've picked out some highlights from the sale below.

In other Pokemon news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will officially launch the Pokemon franchise's ninth generation of games. Details are scarce at the moment, but we do know that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first pair of Pokemon games to have a true "open world" experience, with players able to explore the entirety of the Paldea region without having to follow a set path. The new games will also have multiplayer functionality to allow multiple players the option of traveling together throughout the region. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also introduce the Terastal phenomenon, which crystallizes Pokemon and gives them a boost to one of their types. You can keep up with the latest news about the game right here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.