Pokemon Up Your Place With This Homewares Sale
Live like a Pokemon trainer with a housewares sale at GameStop that's offering 25% off a wide range of fun Pokemon-themed items that include the legendary Snorlax bean bag chair, mugs, waffle makers, coffee makers, bookends, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts, and we've picked out some highlights from the sale below.
- Pokemon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair ($187.49)
- Pokemon Pikachu Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks ($11.24)
- Pokemon Pikachu Silhouette Mug ($5.99)
- Pokemon Snorlax Novelty Mug ($15.74)
- Pokemon Pikachu Wireless Charger ($35.99)
- Pokemon Poke Ball Bookends ($20.99)
- Pokemon Pikachu Square Waffle Maker ($23.99)
- Pokemon Coffee Maker with Poke Ball Mug ($22.49)
- Pokemon Pikachu Light-up 3D Statue ($29.99)
- Bonus: Pokemon Sale on Board Games an Puzzles
In other Pokemon news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will officially launch the Pokemon franchise's ninth generation of games. Details are scarce at the moment, but we do know that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first pair of Pokemon games to have a true "open world" experience, with players able to explore the entirety of the Paldea region without having to follow a set path. The new games will also have multiplayer functionality to allow multiple players the option of traveling together throughout the region. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also introduce the Terastal phenomenon, which crystallizes Pokemon and gives them a boost to one of their types. You can keep up with the latest news about the game right here.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.