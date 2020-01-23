Pokemon World Championships 2020 Dates Announced, More Details Revealed

The venue and dates for the 2020 Pokemon World Championships have officially been announced. The Pokemon Company announced the ExCeL London event center will host this year’s World Championships, which will take place in London, England from August 14th through August 16th. This marks the first time that the Pokemon World Championships will be held outside of North America. The change in continents is likely to commemorate the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield, which take place in the England-inspired Galar region. The world’s best Pokemon video game and trading card players will compete for cash prizes and bragging rights.

Players can be invited to the event by accumulating enough Championship points to earn a Worlds Invitation. Participating and placing in different Regional Tournaments will win players’ Championship Points, and those who score enough high finishes will earn an invitation. The World Championships also feature side tournaments, special events, and other activities for all Pokemon fans, even those who don’t qualify for one of the main tournaments. The Pokemon Company will also have special merchandise that ties into the World Championships theme, and usually makes several announcements about future card and game products at the tournaments.

This year’s Video Game World Championships will focus on Pokemon Sword and Shield, with players limited to using only Pokemon found in the games. Gigantamax and Dynamax Pokemon are allowed, so players need to time their moves so they do waste their one shot to supersize their opponents. Several surprising Pokemon have already made a splash in Competitive Pokemon play, including Gigantamax Pikachu and Gigantamax Charizard. This year’s World Championships will also be the first to use cards from the Pokemon Sword and Shield series of trading cards.

