Pokemon Fan Creates Custom Xbox Controller Concepts

Microsoft announced last month that Xbox Series X|S owners could start making their custom controller designs through the Xbox Design Lab service, and since then, people have wasted no time building their custom creations. You can play around with the controller-building feature as much as you want without having to commit to buying anything, and that’s exactly what one person has done to create a number of different controllers themed after different Pokemon.

Reddit user mandoo12345 showed off a bunch of Pokemon-themed controllers recently after they constructed them within the Xbox Design Lab service. Some iconic Pokemon such as Gengar, Charizard, and Ivysaur were all featured in the custom creations alongside other Pokemon species that translated to some surprisingly recognizable controller schemes. You can see all of the creations in the images below and can view them in greater detail through the original post.

Some of the controller creations are pretty easy to match up with different Pokemon even without seeing the creatures next to them. Charizard’s is one example of that with a controller that mirrors the iconic Pokemon’s color scheme and could really only be misconstrued as something like a Goku controller if you didn’t know a Pokemon was the intent. Others make more sense when you see them side by side, but if you’re making one for yourself through the Xbox Design Lab program, it’s not like anyone else has to be able to recognize the theme besides you anyway.

Though the Xbox Design Lab does allow you to make custom controllers, there are naturally limits on what all can be done, so it’s to be expected that not all of the controllers can line up perfectly with their corresponding Pokemon. Xbox promised when the Xbox Design Lab feature returned, however, that it plans to “evolve the Xbox Design Lab experience” over time to allow people to customize their creations even further.

“We have a bold vision for customization through Xbox Design Lab, and this update is just the beginning,” Xbox said in the past about its plans for the controller customization lab. “Our team is hard at work developing new processes, testing new materials, and innovating so that we can continue to evolve the Xbox Design Lab experience. Over the coming months, we will share more information about new customization opportunities and new ways to personalize your gaming experience.”

[H/T GameRant]