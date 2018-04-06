New Pokemon to Be Revealed This Weekend in New Movie Trailer

A new Pokemon will appear in the next Pokemon movie trailer.

The Japanese variety show Oha Suta will debut a new trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story on Monday, April 9th. The new trailer will feature a never before seen Pokemon that will appear in the movie.

Usually, a new Pokemon reveal is a big deal, especially as we know that Game Freak is working hard on a new Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. However, in this case, most fans are guessing that the trailer will officially reveal the Mythical Pokemon Zeraora, which was leaked several months ago with the release of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Zeraora is an Electric-Type Pokemon that resembles a bipedal yellow cat. Little is known about Zeraora other than it’s supposedly very fast and can electrify its claws. Fans know about Zeraora thanks to a datamine of the Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon shortly before its release.

While the trailer probably won’t have a Pokemon from the upcoming Pokemon Switch games, fans can still get excited. Zeraora’s official reveal would mean that the Pokemon Company had officially exhausted all new content from the “Gen 7” games and could officially turn its marketing efforts towards a new batch of games. Zeraora’s reveal also means its still possible to get a Pokemon Switch announcement at E3 – although Nintendo usually keeps Pokemon game announcements separate from other reveals as their hype usually overshadows anything else Nintendo wants to promote.

Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story is a continuation of the rebooted timeline first seen in Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You. The movies are a loose retelling of Ash’s journeys through various Pokemon regions, combining a mix of classic anime scenes and new storylines.

In Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story, Ash travels to Fuura City, where an annual Wind Festival is set to take place. The movie will involve the Legendary Pokemon Lugia (who is tied to the Wind Festival) and several new characters, all of whom have Pokemon first seen in the Johto region.

Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story will come out in Japan on July 13, 2018. An international release will likely follow in the fall.

