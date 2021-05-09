Pokimane Announces Twitch Hot Tub Stream With OfflineTV

✖

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has announced a hot tub stream on Twitch, featuring OfflineTV. Right now, finer details on the stream are unavailable, but Pokimane notes the stream is happening for her birthday, which is May 14, or in other words, this upcoming Friday. That said, it remains to be seen if it will happen on this exact date or just sometime around the streamer's birthday.

What's also unclear is who is participating. Over the years, OfflineTV's members have changed as members come and go, but right now the group includes Scarra, LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, Yvonnie, Michael Reeves, and Brodin Plett. The group also includes Pokimane, but she no longer lives at the OfflineTV house.

As you would expect, the announcement is garnering considerable attention. Not only is Pokimane one of the most popular streamers in the world, but the other OfflineTV members boast their own impressive viewerships.

convinced otv to do a hot tub stream for my birthday lmaooo — pokimane ❤️ (@pokimanelol) May 8, 2021

The announcement comes as a surprise after Pokimane recently put Twitch on blast for the trend, which has taken over the streaming platform and, right now, shows no sign of going anywhere.

"People toe the line so much that you need to have someone who can just, as a human, go to a stream and be like, ah, this is suggestive, and do something about that," said Pokimane of hot tub streams during a stream last week. "That doesn’t mean a ban. But do something about that so that it's not just suggestive streams that kind of take over the whole platform,"

For now, it remains to be seen just how much the stream will embrace the spirit of the trend. Given Pokimane's previous comments and the jocular nature of the tweet above, it sounds like it's going to be far more comedic and ebullient than anything else.

