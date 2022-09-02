Pokimane Announces She's Cutting Back on Her Twitch Career

Twitch streamer Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is one of the biggest live streamers on the Amazon-owned platform, but she will be reducing her presence there, at least in some capacity. Twitch is one of the biggest websites on the internet because it's endless amounts of free entertainment from people all over the world. The platform has been embraced by celebrities, companies, and otherwise ordinary people, even allowing some users to make a job out of it. This has led to some streamers becoming millionaires, allowing them to do what some might consider a dream job by playing video games. However, it's not always as glamorous as it may seem.

Following an extended break from streaming, Pokimane took to her YouTube channel to talk about her feelings and outline her future as a content creator. Pokimane noted that she felt less enthusiasm for streaming than she did at the start and that she doesn't think it's as creatively fulfilling anymore. She also noted that there's a lot of pressure to keep up with the latest trends, receive a constant feedback loop from viewers, and more, but she doesn't feel "passionate" anymore. As such, Pokimane said she doesn't know how often she will be streaming on Twitch, but estimated it would be about 2 – 3 times a week going forward. She will also be doubling down on non-gaming content, with an emphasis on IRL streams and posting her life on other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Pokimane will still do gaming content, but it won't necessarily be the dominant type of content on her platforms.

As of right now, it sounds like Pokimane is going to do what makes her happy instead of trying to directly compete with every other Twitch streamer. It remains to be seen how much of a noticeable difference this will make to her fans, but it also speaks to the level of her success that she feels comfortable enough to have this kind of creative freedom. Whether this will inspire some other streamers to do something similar remains to be seen.

