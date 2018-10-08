Pornhub Provides Its Own Results On Bowser and Bowsette Searches

Late last month, we provided some statistics provided by YouPorn, which indicated that porn searches for Bowsette were through the roof since the starlet’s introduction on social media. But it doesn’t appear that YouPorn is the only site that specializes in going through those searches. Pornhub has sounded off as well.

Yep, the popular porn site has provided its own results from not only Bowsette searches, but also Bowser as well — because people are into that, it seems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per an initial request from VentureBeat, searches for Bowsette on Pornhub reached a staggering 323,000 plus, while around 51,000 ended up searching for Bowser. The “dynamic duo,” as the report dubbed them, got over 500,000 Pornhub searches in just over 72 hours, as you can see from the chart below.

The team also compiled the most popular search terms for both characters, as you can see below:

Bowsette

Bowsette

Bowsette porn

Bowsette hentai

Bowsette cosplay

Bowsette JOI

Bowser

Bowser

Princess Peach Bowser

Bowser hentai

Princess Bowser

Bowser Peach

Bowserette

Hot girl Bowser

Female Bowser

Girl Bowser

But the team dig some deeper digging, and found that men were 271 percent more likely to search “Bowser” and 342 percent more likely to search “Bowsette” compared to women.

It also noted that millennials between the ages of 18 to 34 were 214 percent more likely to search “Bowsette” when compared to visitors aged 35 and up.

And the report grew even higher by month’s end. Search results actually topped more than 3 million times on Pornhub by September 30 from “Bowsette” alone, while 300,000 visitors searched for “Bowser.” You can see that chart below.

So what does this mean? Well, people really like searching for these on Pornhub, so, uh, take a wild guess.

No word yet on how much these searches will continue, but Bowsette is a pretty hot commodity (not meant as a pun), so we’ll see.

In the meantime, we’ve got other great Bowsette stories you can look into (not involving porn, we swear), such as this awesome custom Bowsette Amiibo made by GandaKris and the potential debut of Brosette, a male version of Bowsette. How many Pornhub searches has he had, we wonder.