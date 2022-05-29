Post Malone Explains Why He Can't Play Elden Ring With the Music On

✖

FromSoftware's latest action-adventure game, Elden Ring, has taken the world by storm in 2022. Not only has the game already sold well over 10 million copies, but it's also been the subject of conversation with numerous video game players, some of which are even celebrities. One of those celebrities who seems to be obsessed with the game is that of musician and rapper Post Malone. And while Malone might be enjoying his time within the Lands Between, he says that he can't play Elden Ring unless he turns the in-game music off.

Speaking on the latest episode of Hot Ones, Post Malone was asked about his love of video games, specifically when it comes to music. In response, Malone asked host Sean Evans if he had been playing Elden Ring for himself. Evans said that he hadn't, which led to Malone suggesting the game. Despite this suggestion, though, Post Malone explained that he essentially has to turn the music off when playing Elden Ring because it stresses him out too much.

"I turn the music all the way off [in Elden Ring] because it is insane. It's literally like choirs, not of angels, [but] of demons. And they're like, 'We're going to f*** you up.' There's no way you live," Post Malone said of the game's soundtrack. "After a fight, I'm like shaking like this so I have to walk outside and smoke and I'm like, 'I have to decompress.'"

You can find the clip of Post Malone talking about Elden Ring right here:

Even though Post Malone seems to have a love-hate relationship with the music in Elden Ring, he went on to say that some of the best music he has ever heard comes from other video games. He specifically cited titles like Skyrim, The Legend of Zelda, and Mario Bros. as just a handful that he adores. So while the Elden Ring score might be a bit too much for him to handle at times, it sounds like he's not one to turn off the in-game soundtrack too often.

What are your thoughts on the music in Elden Ring? Do you agree with Post Malone that it only enhances the stress felt during boss fights? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.