Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Rita Repulsa Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and it brings the team’s original nemesis into the game! Rita Repulsa is available as part of the December update, alongside bug fixes, and changes for some of the previous playable characters, including Dragon Armor Trini, Chun-Li, Shadow Ranger, and Poisandra. Players will have to decide for themselves whether these improvements are for the better, but hopefully developer nWay has made choices that make the game more balanced and enjoyable for everyone! Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

KNOWN ISSUES

Adam Park’s Around the World attack may cause unexpected characterplacement issues in certain situations. To be fixed in the nextavailable patch.

BUG FIXES

Shadow Ranger DLC: Formal Attire is now unlockable.

CHARACTERS/MEGAZORDS

Universal

Launcher attack rules have been normalized across the cast. I.e., blocked launchers can always be canceled with EX/Snapback/Super.



Dragon Armor Trini

Health increased to 1300, up from 1100.

Shadow Ranger

Shadow Saber (Super): fixed an issue where Shadow Ranger remained projectile invincible on whiff and block.

Chun-Li (Blue Phoenix Ranger)

Fixed an issue where performinglauncher (standing Special) canceled into EX Spinning Bird Kick causedChun-Li to execute a different special attack.

Spinning Bird Kick: reduced charge time from 45 frames down to 40 frames.

Kikoken: reduced charge time from 45 to 35 frames.

EX Kikoken: reduced hitstun from 30 down to 25.

Hoyokusen (Super): increased true damage by 20.

Poisandra

Standing heavy: hitstun reduced from 44 down to 37.

Crouching heavy: fixed hurtbox properties.

Candy Swirl (jumping Special): no longer auto-corrects.

All in all, this looks like a pretty exciting update! Rita marks Battle for the Grid‘s final announced fighter from Season 4. Luckily, the Power Rangers franchise has a ton of exciting characters to choose from for future updates, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes next.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this new update for Battle for the Grid? Have you been enjoying the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!