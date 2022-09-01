Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Light And Darkness Expansion Features Dino Charge, Mystic Force, and More

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is back with a new expansion that includes some of your favorite heroes and villains from the franchise, and the new expansion is fittingly titled Light & Darkness. The name is apt because it focuses on heroes with darker counterparts, and includes both their good and evil versions. The lineup includes Jarrod, Heckyl, Leanbow, Merrick Baliton, and Tyzonn, as well as Dai Shi, Snide, Koragg, Zen-Aku, and Cursed Tyzonn. The new set is up for pre-order now and will ship out in October. In addition to the new heroes and villains, Light & Darkness also brings a new type of foot soldier to the game, which will consist of Dai Shi's Rinshi minions and their elite Beast forms.

The new set will encompass characters from Mystic Force, Operation Overdrive, Dino Charge, Jungle Fury, and Wild Force, so many Ranger fans will find something to love. If you pick up both Light & Darkness and the Terror Through Time pack at the same time from Renegade's store, you will also receive the Power Board, Panic Upgrade Tokens, and Psycho Silver Alt Figure for free. You can check out the new set description for Light & Darkness below.

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

"Sometimes your greatest foe is yourself. Everyone holds the potential for both great good and great evil! When it comes to the Power Rangers, nowhere is that more evident than with these powerful forces of light and darkness.

Jarrod, Heckyl, Leanbow, Merrick Baliton, and Tyzonn are all included here, alongside their more sinister counterparts: Dai Shi, Snide, Koragg, Zen-Aku, and Cursed Tyzonn. Who will triumph in this epic clash of wills and warriors?

This expansion also introduces a new type of foot soldiers, Dai Shi's loyal Rinshi minions, as well as their elite Rinshi Beast forms.

This is an expansion. Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is required to play.

Features:

Contains 22 large-scale miniatures

Features Power Ranger characters that have both good and evil sides, with both included!

New type of foot soldier – Dai Shi's loyal Rinshi minions, as well as their elite Rinshi Beast forms.

Includes many deep-cut fan favorites!

Contains:

5 Ranger Figures

5 Character Cards

50 Combat Cards

7 Zord Cards

2 Megazord Cards

8 Foot soldier Figures

4 Elite Foot Soldier Figures

3 Monster Figures

1 Nemesis Figure

1 Boss Figure

58 Enemy Cards

15 Deployment Cards

3 Location Boards

1 Megazord Token

At a Glance:

Minimum Age: 14+

Number of Players: 2-5

Game Length: 45-60 min

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Light & Darkness will retail for $65 and can be pre-ordered here.

Are you excited for the Light & Darkness expansion? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!