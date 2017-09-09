Power Rangers Legacy Wars: Ninjor Leads Off New Characters

San Diego Comic-Con held plenty of surprises, including a few new additions to the popular mobile title Power Rangers Legacy Wars.

Developer nWay revealed two new additions from the classic franchise at Bandai’s Comic-Con panel (via Power Rangers NOW), including the popular Ninjor and the Putties recently seen in the Power Rangers reboot.

As you can see in the gallery, the Putties received a stellar makeover for the film, and these new and improved combatants will soon be available later this year. No word on whether they will be attack or defense based, but odds are they won’t be of the balanced variety.

As for Ninjor, the character stems from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers season 3, where the Rangers enlist his help to gain the Ninja Power after their previous Zords and Power Coins were destroyed. Odds are Ninjor will be attack based in the game, but nothing is known as of now. Ninjor should also be available later this year.

In addition to Ninjor and Putties, the models for Lord Drakkon and Black Dragon were also shown off at the panel, and you can find all of the images in the gallery.

You can find the description for Power Rangers Legacy Wars below.

Rita Repulsa, the space witch, has infected the Morphin Grid, creating virtual monsters and Ranger clones programmed to fight on her behalf. Fight back with your own curated team of legendary Power Rangers and villains from the multiverse! Unlock new Rangers, upgrade your best warriors and create the best team to defeat Rita, and save the Morphin Grid.

BATTLE PLAYERS IN REAL-TIME

Strategize, dodge, and fight against real players in real-time PvP and unlock different arenas from famous locations in the movie and TV Show!

STUNNING CONSOLE QUALITY GRAPHICS

View your favorite Power Rangers and their iconic moves like never before. Full-blown 3D character models with stunning visuals and animations!

COLLECT NEW & ICONIC POWER RANGERS

Unlock new Rangers and collect 50+ warriors ranging from the new movie Power Rangers to classic Rangers to villains from across the Power Rangers multiverse!

CUSTOMIZABLE TEAMS

Create the best team to fight for you. With your ultimate team, you can challenge top players from around the world!

GROW STRONGER

Upgrade your best warriors with Zeo Shards earned through battles, missions and more to increase your winning streaks and battle stats!

TEAM UP WITH YOUR FRIENDS

Build alliances to share, chat and trade tactics, strategy and combos! Watch replays to learn from other members and follow your favorite players.

Power Rangers Legacy Wars is available now for iOS and Android.

