PowerWash Simulator Players Think the Next DLC Might be Cuphead

It’s only been two weeks since PowerWash Simulator released The Muckingham Files 3, but the Washer-versary celebration is not over just yet! Another free update has been released, and this time around, players have a cruise ship to clean. The new location has fake palm trees to spray down, beach balls, telescopes, chairs, and more. The game’s developers have clearly had some fun with the location, coming up with several unique things to clean that still manage to fit well with the concept. There’s even a little playground area for younger passengers, complete with a slide and animal spring riders.

While the free update was already pretty big news, the announcement trailer has fans talking for an entirely different reason! At the end of the trailer, there’s a hint at “more to come.” The next location seems to be a pretty normal looking airport, but suddenly a plane swoops down with a distinctive face painted on. The image has some people speculating that the next crossover DLC announced for the game will be based on Cuphead. At this time, that’s purely speculation, but readers can judge for themselves by checking out the trailer below. The tease can be found at the 0:37 mark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since releasing two years ago, PowerWash Simulator has received a mix of free and paid DLC. Free expansions have mostly been connected to the “Muckingham universe,” while paid content has been largely connected to existing licenses, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Warhammer 40,000, and Back to the Future. Most recently, the game was also given a Special Pack based on Alice in Wonderland. If Cuphead really is going to be the subject of a Special Pack, it will likely be priced at $7.99 like the rest.

Today’s free PowerWash Simulator update was released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. However, it appears the Steam version has run into some problems. FuturLab is aware of the issue, and has told players that the team is “working on fixing this quickly.” Hopefully the issue won’t take too long to resolve, but those looking to check out today’s update will have to do so on a different platform for the time being.

Are you excited to check out this free DLC for PowerWash Simulator? Do you think the next crossover will be based on Cuphead? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!