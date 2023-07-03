Buy 2, Get 1 Free Pre-Owned Games and Anime Deals Hit GameStop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GameStop has been giving the full court press to their revamped GameStop Pro rewards program, offering many of their best deals to members. However, the exclusive GameStop Pro window on their current buy 2, get 1 free sale on pre-owned games has ended, meaning that the deal is now open to everyone. They are also running an anime week sale that offers big discounts on hundreds of Funko Pops, action figures and other collectibles from franchises like Naruto, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball and more.

At the time of writing, thousands of AAA games for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and more are eligible for the B2G1 free deal, and you can shop them all right here at GameStop while the sale lasts. Some of the top games up for grabs can be found below. You can also check out their anime week deals right here.

The fact that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is still available pre-owned is something of a surprise, given that it's only a month old and a super hot seller in that time. In his review for ComicBook.com, Christian Hoffer gave The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a 5 out of 5 calling it "a bigger and bolder Hyrule":

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild and is easily a Game of the Year contender. In addition to making you fall in love with the world of Hyrule all over again, this game feels much more like a traditional Zelda game, while retaining all of the charm and beauty of Breath of the Wild."

Hogwarts Legacy has been another huge seller in 2023. In the ComicBook.com review, Cade Onder gave the game a 4 out of 5, calling it "exceptionally close to being the Harry Potter game that many have yearned for."

While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player."