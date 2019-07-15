Prime Day: PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle With God of War and Days Gone For $350

Earlier today, Amazon launched a Prime Day PlayStation 4 Slim bundle deal with Marvel’s Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn for only $250 (a savings of $109). However, if you want to go Pro, let me direct your attention to the PlayStation 4 Pro bundle Amazon just dropped with Days Gone and God of War for $349.99 (a savings of $113.62). These console deals are likely to sell out before the countdown timer hits zero, so jump on them while you can.

On a related note, Amazon is also running a the $39.99 deal on 12-Month PlayStation Plus memberships for Prime Day, which is an absolute no-brainer and something you will definitely need if you go with the Pro bundle above. You might also consider the $19.99 deal on the PlayStation Classic – yes, they finally dropped the price down to the level that holdouts were waiting for.

As far as Prime Day Deals on PS4 games are concerned, you can find them right here amongst the rest of Amazon’s current gaming deals. Upcoming deals will be available here. At the time of writing, some highlights include Marvel’s Spider-Man, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, God of War, Kingdom Hearts III, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Days Gone.

