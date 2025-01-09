Prime Gaming Reveals 16 New Games for January 2025

New year, new free games from Prime Gaming. What’s not to love? This month, to start things off in 2025, brings 16 great titles to enjoy for free if you’re a Prime member. The titles, headlined by the story-driven Bioshock 2 Remastered and Deus Ex GOTY Edition, and newer games like Blood West and ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, will launch throughout January. Five of the titles will also launch today, including two that unfortunately were leaked last week.

If you are a narrative person like myself, the addition of Bioshock 2 Remastered (after having Bioshock free before) and Deus Ex GOTY Edition hold some of gaming’s best stories. Plus, with each of their creators, Ken Levine and Warren Spector, making new upcoming titles (JUDAS and Thick as Thieves, respectively), it’s a great time to see them at their best. While two of the games listed (Eastern Exorcist and The Bridge) did get accidentally posted prior to the official announcement, there’s still many more awesome titles to claim like Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Super Meat Boy Forever. In addition, if playing new genres is a resolution of yours, games like the quizzical Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader and programming-based Star Stuff could help complete other goals like get new hobbies or learn more, just without the research.

deus Ex and Bioshock start the year off right for Prime Members

As always, the codes can only be claimed from their respective websites and launchers. A majority of the codes are from Epic Games Store (unlike last month, where it was GOG), so make sure to download the launcher to ensure you’ll be able to play the games as soon as you claim the code. The same sentiment goes for the Amazon Games App, Legacy Games, and the GOG. To get the codes, head to Prime Gaming, find the game/s you want to get, and redeem the code/s. Below is a list of all the titles that’ll be available for free for Prime members to claim and enjoy to ring in the new year in the best way possible.

Today (January 8th):

Eastern Exorcist [Epic Games Store]

The Bridge [Epic Games Store]

BioShock 2 Remastered [GOG Code]

Spirit Mancer [Amazon Games App]

SkyDrift Infinity [Epic Games Store]

January 16th:

GRIP [GOG Code]

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech [GOG Code]

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader [Epic Games Store]

January 23rd:

Deus Ex GOTY Edition [GOG Code]

To The Rescue! [Epic Games Store]

Star Stuff [Epic Games Store]

Spitlings [Amazon Games App]

Zombie Army 4: Dead War [Epic Games Store]

January 30th:

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights [Epic Games Store]

Blood West [GOG Code]

Super Meat Boy Forever [Epic Games Store]

Unlike other services with free titles, the claiming period for Prime Gaming is more forgiving. If you’re knee deep into doing your resolutions (or pushing them off ‘until tomorrow’), you’ll have some time to claim them before they expire via this website. The lineup for Prime Gaming’s free titles has grown and grown with each month, so be sure to keep an eye on the official Prime Gaming Twitter/X, Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as right here on ComicBook.com.