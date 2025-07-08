Prime Gaming’s New Free Games Include a Star Wars Classic and a Beloved Marvel Game

Prime Gaming already revealed its free games for the month of July, but the service is adding a new batch of games that can be claimed effective today. The free games are meant to celebrate Prime Day, and can be claimed through GOG and the Epic Games Store. Readers should note that while three of these games can be claimed at any point this month, one of them has a very limited window to do so, so players will have to jump on it over the next few days if they want to add it to their collection. The following games can be claimed right now:

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II (GOG)

Amnesia: The Dark Descent (Epic Games Store)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (Epic Games Store)

Football Manager 2024 (Epic Games Store)

All four of these games went live on July 8th at 12 a.m. PT. Football Manager 2024 will only be available through Friday, July 11th at 11:59 p.m. PT, and will not be available to Prime Gaming subscribers based in Brazil. A specific reason for the limitations has not been provided, but Amazon notes that “Prime Gaming offers may sometimes vary by region.” Despite having last year in the title, Football Manager 2024 is the most recent entry in the series, as Sega cancelled Football Manager 25 back in February.

several familiar marvel characters got new looks in midnight suns

Of the games being offered today, Marvel’s Midnight Suns might be the best of the batch. Released in late 2022, the Firaxis developed game was a massive critical success, and it features some of the most iconic characters from the Marvel universe, including Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Wolverine, as well as a few deeper cuts, such as Nico Minoru. The turn-based combat system might have turned off some potential players though, which could explain why sales left quite a bit to be desired. However, the game’s release through Prime Gaming could give newcomers an excuse to see what Marvel’s Midnight Suns has to offer.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II is the oldest game of this batch, originally released all the way back in 1997. Despite being on the older side, Dark Forces II is incredibly well-regarded, and is often held up as one of the best games based on the Star Wars license. Taking place after the events of Return of the Jedi, Dark Forces II puts players in the role of protagonist Kyle Katarn. The game features an option to play in either first or third-person.

Last but certainly not least, Prime Gaming subscribers that are looking for a horror fix might be interested in trying out Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The first game in the Amnesia series, The Dark Descent features an emphasis on puzzle solving and survival when compared to other horror games. Like the rest of the games being offered today, Amnesia: The Dark Descent was another critical darling, and that helped spawn sequels and remasters released over the last 15 years. Readers interested in claiming any of these free games can do so right here.

