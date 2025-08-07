Prime Gaming Reveals 12 New Free Games for August 2025

Prime Gaming has revealed a bunch of free games for subscribers for August and there are some good ones in here. Prime Gaming is one of the best deals out there, because you likely have access to it already and may not even realize it. There are an excess amount of Amazon Prime subscribers out there and while a lot of people utilize it for discounts, free delivery, and Prime Day sales, it also boasts an incredible amount of other features and services. If you’re an active Twitch users, you get a free sub every month that you can throw at any creator of your choosing, for instance.

However, one of the most lucrative deals is Prime Gaming. The service offers a bunch of free games every single month, totally free to keep. While a fair amount of them are older games, there are still some classics included. The free Amazon Prime Gaming titles are a great way to pad out your library and ensure you always have something new to play. Not only that, but you can sometimes get free in-game items for being a Prime Gaming member. GTA Online players used to get free properties and boatloads of money though the service, but it ended back in 2023, much to the dismay of fans.

With that said, you can get some certified classics with August’s Prime Gaming titles. Amazon Prime subscribers can get 12 free games from Prime Gaming including Thief, Civilization 3, and more. Those two games specifically are probably the highlights of this month’s pull. Of course, if you’re a strategy game fan Civilization is always a huge win. If you’re a stealth game fan, Thief is a must-play. There hasn’t been a new Thief game in over a decade, but it’s an extremely fun stealth game that rewards sneaking around in the shadows over killing people indiscriminately. You can claim the Prime Gaming titles here and see the full list below.

Now available

Sid Meier’s Civilization 3: Complete Edition (GOG code)

Thief: Definitive Edition (GOG code)

The Academy: First Riddle (Amazon Games App)

August 14

Fate: The Traitor Soul (GOG code)

Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator (Epic Games Store)

Tin Hearts (GOG code)

Necroking (GOG code)

August 21

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (Amazon Games App)

Silver Box Classics (GOG code)

Heroes of Loot 2 (GOG code)

Fantasy Empires (GOG code)

August 28