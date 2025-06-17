Prime Gaming Reveals 6 Free Games for Prime Day 2025

Amazon’s Prime Gaming service is giving away a bunch of free games away in the lead up to Prime Day 2025. It’s no secret that Amazon is filled with great deals, but a lot of people don’t realize just how many great benefits they have with Amazon Prime. Of course, you get free shipping, special deals, access to Prime Video’s movie and TV library, and all kinds of discounts on the annual Prime Day sale, but you also get a bunch of bonuses like a free monthly sub to any channel of your choosing on Twitch and free monthly video games as part of Prime Gaming.

It’s a major deal and has allowed Prime users to get a ton of great games at no extra cost over the years. Some games even offer special perks to Prime users, allowing players the opportunity to have access to free in-game items or bonuses just for being a subscriber. It’s a great deal given the relatively low cost for Prime compared to how much value you actually get out of it as a whole. With that said, things are about to get even better as Prime Gaming has revealed that subscribers are about to get a bunch of free video games as part of a build up toward Prime Day.

Free Prime Gaming Games for Prime Day

This year, Prime Day will take place from Tuesday, July 8th to Friday, July 11th, but the fun starts earlier with Prime Gaming. Amazon has announced that from June 17th – July 7th, subscribers can get a wide range of classic PC games for free. These games include Saints Row 2, Saints Row 4, and some Tomb Raider games as well. This is in addition to June’s free titles for Prime Gaming, so its more bang for your buck.

You can view the full list of games being made available in this Prime Day lead-up special offer below, all of them will become available starting today, June 17th at 9AM PST and will be available until July 7th. All you have to do to get them is claim them from the Prime Gaming website and you’ll be given a code to redeem on GOG, a PC gaming storefront.

Saints Row 2

Saints Row 4: Re-Elected

Star Wars: Rebellion

Tomb Raider I – III Remastered

TOEM

Dungeons of the ENDLESS Definitive Edition

It’s likely we will find out what the Prime Gaming free games for July are around the time this offer ends, but that’s pure speculation. Either way, these are great games and you’d be missing out if you don’t claim them!