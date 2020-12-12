Dive Into These Family Friendly Board Games This Holiday Season

Ravensburger Games has several recent releases that are perfect for a family board game session this holiday season. Board games are a great holiday activity for families - bringing together families to conquer a common obstacle or pitting them against each other for some good-natured fun. There are tons of board game options available right now, and Ravensburger Games has found a perfect niche of adapting well-known movies and characters into creative and dynamic board games. In recent months, Ravensburger has released games based on popular movies like The Princess Bride and Hocus Pocus, along with a foray into the Marvel Universe.

Hocus Pocus: The Game is a quick-paced cooperative game where players work together to thwart the Sanderson sisters three times before dawn breaks. Each player has a hand of cards with different colored ingredients, and players have to work together to form sets of ingredients of the same color or sets of the same ingredient to ruin the Sandersons' potion. The key to the game is that players can't actively talk to each other during the game. Instead, players can only ask one question about ingredients on their turn, which they can use to figure out what other players have in their hand. Some ingredient cards also have beneficial or negative impacts, which can also help or hinder players.

Another unique board game adaptation is The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game, which guides players through the plot of the popular fantasy movie. The game is actually a collection of six mini-games that represent different scenes of the movie, with each game represented via a board in the game's uniquely designed board book. Players have to work together to complete challenges inspired from the movie before the grandson interrupts the scene and forces players to start over. Each chapter has its own unique twists and challenges, but only takes about fifteen minutes to complete and can be played over multiple sessions.

For those looking for a more competitive board game, you may want to give Marvel Villainous a try. Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power is a spinoff of Ravensburger's popular Villainous series of games, in which players take control of a Disney villain and try to complete their villainous goals before the other players. In Marvel Villainous, players play as one of five supervillains with unique abilities and goals. Players still have to try to complete their victory conditions before anyone else by using allies and defeating superheroes, but the game introduces a new mechanic that mimics the shared universe where the supervillains reside. Occasionally, events will appear that hinder all of the supervillains until they work together to clear it from the board. Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power is a bit more complex than the other games, but it's still easy enough for most players to understand after a round or two.

