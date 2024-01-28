Project 007 Game May Feature Controversial Gameplay Mechanic

Project 007 may have a pretty controversial gameplay mechanic. James Bond is a pop culture icon and people know exactly how he should look and feel. He has to be handsome, a little mysterious, charismatic, and a total bad ass. That has been expertly handled for decades in film and even in gaming. We have gotten some really great James Bond video games, but it has been over a decade since the last one. With that said, IO Interactive is hard at work at bringing Bond back to the world of gaming. The developer spent years mastering its craft with the Hitman games and given all the gadgets, espionage, stealthing around, and gorgeous locations that are featured in that game, making them a great fit for James Bond.

With that said, we know next to nothing about the game. IO Interactive claims it's doing some never-before-seen stuff with the animations on Project 007 and that it will feature an original story with a brand new James Bond created solely for this take on the character. Other than that, we know pretty much nothing. However, a new job listing for a Senior Level Designer specializing in combat is looking for people who have worked on both third-person and first-person action games. This has led some people on Reddit to believe that the game will feature a hybrid of camera angles, similar to the recently revealed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. That game will be primarily first-person, but have third-person moments for traversal and cinematic moments. This led some fans to become skeptical of the game as they think that's a jarring way to handle a game, especially an Indiana Jones game which many expected to be third-person.

It's possible this is just trying to get people of all kinds of experience and it doesn't mean anything at all. James Bond has been in third-person and first-person games, so it can work either way. Perhaps gun fights will be in first-person, as Hitman didn't really excel in having big gun fights from a third-person perspective. Perhaps there will be different uses for the camera such as for certain gadgets or activities. Either way, hopefully we won't have to wait that much longer to figure out what exactly Project 007 will look like.