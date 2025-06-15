Activision is reportedly working on Prototype 3, a superhero-esque series that it published in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Around the same time period, but Activision and PlayStation were releasing their own superhero games (or anti-hero games, depending on how you look at it). Prototype and Infamous were two franchises that took the concept of an open-world and applied to the superhero genre. However, instead of utilizing beloved IP like Marvel or DC, they made their own characters and worlds. Prototype put players in the shoes of a shapeshifter named Alex Mercer who was the subject of some sort of experiment he can’t remember. He now has all kinds of elaborate powers which allow for some wild gameplay.

The game was met with somewhat mixed reviews and it was received well critically, but the potential for more was certainly there. Prototype 2 was then put into production, this time with players embodying a new superpowered protagonist that would battle Alex Mercer. However, Prototype 2 didn’t meet expectations and was deemed a commercial failure. Plans for a third game were scrapped and developer Radical Entertainment was turned into a support studio for other Activision games, like Destiny and Call of Duty. The studio has remained operational since 2012, but it hasn’t released its own game since Prototype 2. However, it sounds like the franchise and maybe the developer are staging a comeback.

Prototype 3 May Be Happening

Prototype 3 is reportedly in the works under Activision, though a developer hasn’t been reported. The news comes from a fairly old and now deleted Reddit post that has gained some traction in the last week. Reddit user Bigbyy claimed to be part of a focus group for some Activision titles earlier in 2025. The user accurately reported information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 such as the year the game takes place in, gameplay features, and more long before the game was actually announced and subsequently also provided new info on Prototype 3.

According to the Reddit user, Prototype 3 will once again be set in New York City and follow Alex Mercer. Not much else was revealed about the project beyond the fact he will use shapeshifting to infiltrate enemy bases and utilize other powers to fight enemies. It’s not a lot of information, but it is noteworthy that Activision is doing focus group testing on a new Prototype game. The user noted that this information wasn’t presented to gauge interest to see if they should make a new one, but rather to get feedback on a game that’s already in development. It’s entirely possible this could also be a remake of Prototype rather than a third game, especially since the IP likely doesn’t have much value right now and it would be in Activision’s best interest to try to reboot it. Xbox may also be looking to mine some of the publisher’s old IP now that it owns Activision.

As of right now, fans will probably want to take things with a grain of salt, but it’s an interesting rumor nonetheless. Do you want to see a new Prototype game? Let me know in the comments.