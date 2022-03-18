New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation — in collaboration with Rockstar Games — has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don’t have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download — which is available to redeem between now and June 14 — is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.

At its cheapest rate, a 12-month PS Plus subscription can be had for $60. So, if you’re not already a subscriber, this is a steep price for a free download. Of course, you can nab one month for $10, but you will lose access to the game after this month if your subscription isn’t renewed.

If you don’t want to fork over money for PlayStation Plus, Sony is currently offering a free seven-day trial for anyone who redeems GTA Online Standalone on PS5 without an active subscription. This doesn’t solve the problem though that after seven days, you will lose access to the game. Further, these free trials are set to automatic renewals, so you also run the risk of forgetting about the trial and paying more than you bargained for. That said, at the very least, all PS5 users can play the game for free for seven days, while PS Plus subscribers can continue to enjoy the game for as long as they stay subscribed.

To claim the game for free via PS Plus, you will need to load GTA Online Standalone on your PS5 and then load online multiplayer. From here, the game will link to a PlayStation Store page if you don’t have an active PS Plus subscription. At this point, you can nab a free seven-day trial.

