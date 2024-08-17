PS1 Cult Classic From 1996 Returns in September With New Remaster

A PS1 cult classic from 1996 is getting a new remaster that will release next month on September 19 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. As you may know, 1996 was a legendary year for gaming. The likes of Super Mario 64, Pokemon Red and Green, Diablo, Resident Evil, Quake, Wave Race 64, Command and Conquer: Red Alert, Sid Meier’s Civilization II, Tomb Raider, Virtua Fighter 2, Tekken 2, Star Ocean, Wipeout XL, Super Mario RPG, Duke Nukem 3D, Street Fighter Alpha, Dead or Alive, Enemy Zero, and PaRappa the Rapper all release. If you were a fan of adventure games, you almost certainly also played the first Broken Sword game, Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars, also known as Broken Swords: Circle of Blood in the United States.

Debuting in October of 1996 via the PC, before coming to PS1 later that year, Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars was a dual commercial and critical success. The former evident by the fact that the series continues to this day — with a new game, Broken Sword: Parzival’s Stone currently in development — and the latter evident by its 81 on Metacritic.

Fast-forward 28 years, and the 1996 game is returning with a remaster from Revolution Software, the developer of the original game. According to Revoution Software, this new version of the game will come complete with 4K visuals. There will also be “enhanced audio.”

“Step out onto the streets of Paris in one of the all-time classic adventures, multi-BAFTA-nominated Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged,” reads an official pitch of the new remaster. “Intrepid American George Stobbart and sassy journalist Nico Collard are pitched into a globe-spanning adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting dark conspiracies to discover the secret truths of the Knights Templar.”

At the moment of publishing, it is unclear how much Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged will cost when it releases on September 19. There is also currently no word of last-gen versions of the game.