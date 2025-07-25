Nostalgic PS1 Games Come to PS5 and PlayStation Fans Are Loving Them

A couple nostalgic PS1 games that were exclusive to the first-ever Sony console have returned to the PlayStation Store with new releases on PS4 and PS5. And PlayStation fans are enjoying the nostalgia rush. The pair of games recently released on PS4 and PS5 for $9.99 each. That said, both can also be had for free with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. Those without a PS Plus Premium subscription — aka a subscription to the most expensive tier of PS Plus — can still play each PS1 game, but will need to fork over $20 for the pair of nostalgic 90s games.

The two PS1 games in question hail from 1998 and 1999, an era some PlayStation fans consider the golden age of gaming. Whether this is true or not is certainly debatable, but those that like this era of gaming will be happy to know Twisted Metal 3 and Twisted Metal 4 have been added to the PlayStation Store.

Back in the day, neither of these PS1 games reviewed very well. In fact, Twisted Metal 3 posted a measly 49 on GameRankings in 1998. Twisted Metal 4 did a bit better, but certainly not well. It has a 68 on GameRankings. That said, while these are not the best and most popular Twisted Metal games, they were still relevant, and beloved by some, as Twisted Metal games.

To this end, PS4 and PS5 users appear happy with the new releases. Right now, Twisted Metal III on the PlayStation Store has a 4.65 out of 5 stars following 429 user reviews from PS4 and PS5 users. Interestingly, Twisted Metal 4 has the same exact rating, but after 536 reviews on the PlayStation Store.

As you may know, the studio responsible for these two games 989 Studios, has been closed for two decades. Meanwhile, Sony has yet to do anything with the video games series in quite sometime other than it adapt to TV via Peacock.

Those waiting for a sale to cop these classic PS1 games may end up waiting awhile as they are slowly discounted. And when Sony does discount its own classic PlayStation games, the deals aren’t that noteworthy, especially at first. Several years from now, PlayStation fans will be able to find them for dirt cheap, but not anytime soon.

