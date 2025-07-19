Free Zombie Game on PlayStation Plus Is “Absolutely Insane”

A free zombie game currently available on PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, and which was a previous PlayStation Plus Essential game, is being lauded as “absolutely insane” and worth checking out by PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5. The game in question is a former PS4 exclusive from 2019, which was just brought to PS5 this year after a PC release in 2021. More than this, the free PlayStation Plus game in question is also a PS5 Pro “enhanced” game, which means the developer has done the extra work to support the premium Sony console. And considering it is a PlayStation developer that is responsible for the game, perhaps this is not too surprising.

The free PlayStation Plus game in question is Days Gone from Bend Studio, the developer that is best known for the open-world zombie action-adventure game, as well as the Syphon Filter series and Uncharted: Golden Abyss. Days Gone has been around for six years, and available on PS Plus for many of these years as well. However, it appears some PS Plus subscribers are only now finally getting around to it, perhaps because it is finally on PS5, a welcome release after a five year wait for the port. That said, PS Plus subscribers are enjoying it greatly.

To this end, the top post on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page this week is a post dedicated to the zombie game, and which “highly recommends” the Bend Studio release.

“Any Days Gone fans here? Absolutely insane open world! Highly recommended,” reads the post in question. Meanwhile, the top comment on the post adds: “I love that game, probably only zombie game that I spent sooo many hours [playing].”

A second comment adds: “Played through to platinum back when it first came out, and then paid $10 for the PS5 remastered version, and played that one last month to platinum. Yeah, I am a fan.”

If you were to look at Days Gone’s review scores on Metacritic, you’d assume it is slightly better than mediocre, however, the game sold quite well and it’s always had its fans. Not only can you find PS Plus subscribers raving about it, but it has a 4.65 out 5 on the PlayStation Store and 92% approval rating on Steam. Suffice to say, the average PlayStation consumer likes the game more than critics did at the time of its release. To be fair though, the game has substantial performance issues at release, which no doubt hurt it badly in reviews.

How long Days Gone is going to be available with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium we do not know. It is a PlayStation game, so you would assume it is permanently included, but PlayStation games have been added and removed in the past so there is no guarantee Days Gone will forever be a PS Plus game.

Those that decide to check out Days Gone via their PlayStation Plus subscription should expect a game that is roughly 35 to 50 hours long, depending on how much side content is engaged with. Meanwhile, completionists will need somewhere between 60 and 70 hours with the zombie game.

