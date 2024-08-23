PS1 Game From 1997 Just Got a Major Update

A PS1 game from 1997 just got an update on PS5 improving the classic. In 1997, the likes of Final Fantasy 7, GoldenEye 007, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Star Fox 64, Gran Turismo, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, Diablo, Grand Theft Auto, Fallout, Mega Man Legends, Quake II, Dungeon Keeper, The Curse of Monkey Island, and Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee all came out. The list of classics runs deeper than this, but the point is 1997 was stacked in terms of game releases. In fact, many argue it is the greatest year in gaming history. As a consequence of all these games releasing in the same year was many titles getting overshadowed and overlooked.

One game from 1997 that is often forgotten about is Herc’s Adventures from Big Ape Productions and LucasArts, a game that was actually a Sega Saturn exclusive for a few weeks before it came to PS1 later in the same month. An action-adventure game, Herc’s Adventures earned largely favorable reviews at the time of its release. How well it sold, we don’t know, but it never got a sequel which is pretty telling.

What did happen was in 2023 it was brought forward to the PS4 and PS5 alongside a release in PS Plus Premium. Now, a year later, the game — which is available as a standalone purchase as well — has been updated with Trophies for the very first time. The trophy list notably includes a Platinum Trophy.

With Trophies, Herc’s adventures joins a growing list of nine third-party PS classics that have been patched to add trophy support. This initiative began back in June, and has updated the following games: Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmares, Herc’s Adventures, Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Summoner, Thrillville, Tomb Raider Legends, Toy Story 2, and Toy Story 3.

It remains unclear how Sony goes about choosing which classic PlayStation games receive trophy support first, but presumably the plan is to add this functionality to as many classic games as possible.

