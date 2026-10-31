PS1 Star Wars Game From the 1990s Gets a New Update in 2026

A PS1 Star Wars game from the 1990s has received a new update, 27 years after its original release. The game in question was notably released in 1999 by developer Big Ape Productions and publisher LucasArts. The former notably no longer exists, having shut down in 2003, not long after its founding in 1997. Meanwhile, it was also notably a PS1 console exclusive, meaning it was only released on PS1 and PC. Then, in 2024, it came to PS4 and PS5 via the PlayStation Store as a PS Plus Premium game. The latter means it’s free with a PS Plus Premium subscription, but it is also available for purchase on the PS Store for just $5.

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More precisely — and courtesy of Disney Interactive Studios — 1999 action-adventure game Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, has a new update on PS4 and PS5. And this new update adds a Platinum Trophy. This quietly happened with no formal announcement on October 29, but not only has the Trophy List appeared on the PSN database out of nowhere, but it’s already been earned by some PSN users. In order to obtain it, PS4 and PS5 users will have to earn 20 different trophies. This Trophy List includes 10 Silver Trophies, 8 Gold Trophies, and 2 Bronze Trophies. As Trophy hunters will know, this is an odd list because usually the most common trophy is the Bronze Trophy, but not here.

As for the nature of the list, it looks like it’s going to be a very obtainable Platinum, as the majority of Trophies are just connected to progression through the game’s campaign. There are skill-based Trophies that could prove difficult, but only a few. You can find the full list here, courtesy of Exophase.

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A Popular But Divisive Star Wars Game

For those unfamiliar with this classic Star Wars game, it is obviously the adaptation of the 1999 movie of the same name. Meanwhile, if you didn’t know it existed, it’s probably because it’s a game largely forgotten at the time. To no surprise, it was a commercial hit at the time, riding the wave of the movie, but it wasn’t very good, as evidenced by 52/64 on Game Rankings. As a result, it’s not really talked about or remembered in the modern era. Despite this, it’s also a deeply nostalgic game for many Star Wars fans. Unless you played it growing up or have a deep affinity for the series in general, it’s hard to go back to in 2026, but plenty of trophy hunters will be doing that now.

It’s been a surprisingly eventful week for Star Wars fans. Not only is there this random update to a classic game from yesteryear, but fans also got a new update on Star Wars Jedi 3 and confirmation that Star Wars Battlefront 3 is happening. And this is coming off a great year for Star Wars video games, between Star Wars Galactic Racer and Star Wars Zero Company. While the IP as a whole still struggles to find its identity and balance in the modern era, it’s a rare great year for Star Wars video games.