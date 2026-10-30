Star Wars Jedi 3 Report Sheds Light on Release Date

With a new update on Star Wars Jedi 3 that sheds light on its release date. The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel hasn’t been officially revealed yet, but back in 2024, it was confirmed by EA to be in the works. Officially, that’s the extent of what we have. Unofficially, we have a bit more now.

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The new report comes the way of Jason Schreier, one of the most prolific and trusted sources in the industry. According to the report, the new Star Wars game “is far in development.” Adding to this, it is claimed that “it should be officially announced soon.” Unfortunately, this is the extent of the new information and specifics.

“Soon” is obviously suggestive, while “far in development” is nebulous. As you may know, there were 11 months between the reveal and release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. To this end, if Star Wars Jedi 3 is going to be revealed soon, then it’s seemingly going to be released soon. There have been rumors that it is going to be released in 2027. If these are true, then the Star Wars game is going to be revealed between now and the end of the year. To this end, we could see an announcement at The Game Awards in December. As you may know, the previous game was revealed in May 2022 at Star Wars Celebration, but the gameplay reveal and release date announcement happened later in the year at The Game Awards, so there is precedent for the series having big reveals at the awards show. We could be getting another.

All of that said, the turnaround between reveal and release could be even quicker with the third game, as it doesn’t need much runway in terms of marketing. To this end, even if it is not announced in 2026, we could still see it in 2027. In fact, this is when we expect to see it. More precisely, holiday 2027.

This is obviously great news for those waiting for the third Cal Kestis game. That said, it’s not like Star Wars fans have been starving. One of the best games of this year is a Star Wars game. In fact, between Star Wars Galactic Racer and Star Wars Zero Company, Star Wars has had arguably its strongest year in many years. Meanwhile, a different report from the same source says Star Wars fans also have a new Star Wars Battlefront game to look forward to, but apparently this release is still far away.