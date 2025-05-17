PS2 Game From 2002 Now Free in Limited Time Promotion

The PS2 generation is often considered the best. Launching near the turn of the century, the beloved PlayStation console has some of the most lauded and cherished game libraries in the company’s long history. Grand Theft Auto 3, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, God of War 2, and Final Fantasy X are just a handful of iconic titles that were released on Sony’s sophomore console. It also housed some cult classics, one of which is currently being given out for free as part of a promotion.

Right now, the PS2 action-adventure game Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain is free via Prime Gaming. Developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Eidos Montreal, this is the fourth entry in the Legacy of Kain series, and the sequel to the first game. This 2002 classic came hot off the heels of the beloved Soul Reaver and Soul Reaver 2 games, which were directed by award-winning writer Amy Hennig.

Like most things being given out for free, there is a catch. Anyone looking to take advantage of this offer will need an Amazon Prime subscription. As of right now, a monthly subscription to the service is $14.99, while an annual subscription costs $139.99. That is a pretty hard ask for anyone who isn’t already a subscriber. However, for gamers who are, this is an offer regularly given, and one worth taking advantage of.

The other catch may disappoint PC gamers loyal to Steam or the Epic Games Store. This offer is specifically for the GOG version of Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain.

Prime members doe have some time until this Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain offer goes down the drain. GOG gamers have over a month to claim their free game. Specifically, the game can be redeemed until June 18th. To claim the game, Prime subscribers simply have to go to this page and click the “Get game” option near the top of the page.

When Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain was released in 2002, it garnered mostly favorable reviews. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it received an average review score of 76 across 22 critic reviews. Along with PS2, it was also available on Xbox, PC, and Gamecube.

For players interested in Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain but don’t know much about the 2002 cult classic, here’s a description of the game:

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

“400 years have passed since the vampire Kain damned the world in the original Blood Omen, choosing to rule the world in damnation rather than die for its salvation. Now Kain, who once controlled the land of Nosgoth with his vampire armies, finds his brethren slain and his dark powers stripped by a mysterious figure. To reclaim his rule and exact his vengeance, Kain must dispatch armies of zealot soldiers and overcome legions of demons in order to uncover the ominous plot that threatens the land he seeks to conquer.”