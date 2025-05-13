Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was supposed to be released later this year, but the developers have made the decision to push back the game. A final release date has not been revealed just yet, but the developers have noted that the game will now arrive “in early 2026.” The news isn’t all that surprising; very few details about the game had been revealed since last year. However, the announcement makes it sound like this isn’t too substantial a delay, and that we could end up seeing it in the first half of 2026. In a post on X/Twitter, Skydance Games offered some elaboration on the decision.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision,” the statement reads. “We have some exciting things in store and look forward to sharing more soon!”

marvel 1943 will put players in the roles of both captain america and the black panther

It’s possible that the next time we see the game could be in just a few weeks. While Skydance has not announced anything in this regard, the game would seem like the perfect title to appear at Summer Game Fest, which takes place on June 6th. We’ve seen a number of Marvel games appear at Geoff Keighley’s shows over the years, including titles like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. It’s not a stretch to imagine Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra getting some kind of an update at Summer Game Fest, and it would help to keep the game fresh in people’s minds following the delay.

As the game’s title implies, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is set during World War II. The game will put players in the role of two of Marvel’s most popular heroes: Captain America and the Black Panther. While Cap is Steve Rogers, the Black Panther in this game is actually Azzuri, the grandfather of T’Challa. In addition to those two icons, the game will also put players in the roles of Gabriel Jones and Nanali. Gabriel might not have the same name recognition as Cap and the Black Panther, but the character is a member of the Howling Commandos, and has appeared in comics going back to 1963.

RELATED: Who Plays Captain America and Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?

There is a lot of potential for a Marvel game set during World War II. There have been countless Captain America comics recalling his time in the forties, but that era has been largely (though not completely) untouched in gaming. That could help Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra stand out, especially if the extra development time leads to a better game. Launching in early 2026 could also help the game avoid the same fate as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which received strong reviews, but was lost and buried during its holiday release window.

How do you feel about the delay for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra? Are you still looking forward to the game’s release? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!