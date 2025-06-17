PS2 RPG From 2002 Now Free With PlayStation Plus

An RPG release on PS2 back in 2002 is now free with PlayStation Plus Premium, and available to purchase on the PlayStation Store for everyone without a PS Plus Premium subscription. The new PlayStation Plus game in question technically hails from 2000, but it was only released on PC in 2000. It wasn’t until 2002 that it came to PS2, and this is the only console the game ever came to. In other words, it is a PS2 console exclusive.

More specifically, those with a PS Plus Premium subscription can now enjoy the original Deus Ex from developer Ion Storm and publisher Eidos Interactive. In 2025, the Deus Ex series is not overly relevant, but there was a time when it was, and it started in with the first game. Upon release, Deus Ex — created by Warren Spector — garnered a 90 on Metacritic, and is widely considered one of the all-time great RPGs and a pioneer in the immersive sim space as well. In addition to critical acclaim, it also sold over a million copies, an achievement not supremely impressive in the modern era, but it was back then.

With all this success, it spawned a series of the same name. Releases in this series include 2003 sequel Deus Ex: Invisible War, 2011 prequel Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and its own sequel, 2016’s Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. As for Ion Storm, the studio closed in 2005, and since then the series has been shepherded by Eidos Montreal and Square Enix.

“The year is 2052 and the world is a dangerous and chaotic place,” reads an official description of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Terrorists operate openly – killing thousands; drugs, disease and pollution kill even more. The world’s economies are close to collapse and the gap between the insanely wealthy and the desperately poor grows ever wider. Worst of all, an ages old conspiracy bent on world domination has decided that the time is right to emerge from the shadows and take control.”

