Classic PS2 and OG Xbox Game Gets New Release After Recent Delisting

A popular game that launched on PlayStation 2 and original Xbox platforms in 2005 has received a new release after previously being delisted. While it’s never fun to see, it’s not rare for various games to get delisted on digital marketplaces. Oftentimes, these delistings come about due to licenses expiring or IPs changing hands between companies. When this happens, it’s never a guarantee that a game will be brought back, but as luck would have it, that’s exactly what has happened with one title.

As of this week, the Darkworks-developer survival-horror game Cold Fear has become available to purchase once again through GOG. Published originally by Ubisoft, Cold Fear is a cult-classic that has received many comparisons to Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise. While it’s not as beloved as that series is by any means, Cold Fear has still been looked back upon fondly by many over the years and serves as a shining example of what many horror games were like during this generation.

Unfortunately, Cold Fear became a lot harder to access just a couple of weeks ago as the game was removed from Steam without warning. This PC version of Cold Fear was the most readily available edition of the title to pick up, which meant that those looking to revisit the PS2 and Xbox title were going to find it more difficult to access from this point onward. Now, by it having gone live on GOG under the new publisher Atari, Cold Fear’s accessibility has essentially been guaranteed for the years to come.

Moving forward, there’s a chance that Atari could also end up publishing the game again on Steam. At the time of this writing, Atari hasn’t announced any plans to bring Cold Fear to Steam, so you shouldn’t expect this to be a certainty. Still, perhaps in the weeks or months ahead, Cold Fear’s Steam page will be live as it was previously.

More than anything, though, by Atari acquiring the rights to Cold Fear, there’s a possibility that the company could be looking to revive the IP in an even larger manner. Whether that be in the form of a remaster, remake, or even a sequel, Atari might be interested in doing more with Cold Fear beyond simply bringing the game to GOG. Only time will tell if this actually happens, but given how many other properties from the PS2 and Xbox era have been revived in recent years, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

