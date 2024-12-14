PS2 Games Return on PS5 With a New Surprise

A few PS2 games returned with new releases on PS4 and PS5 this week, and each comes with a new surprise for old-school PlayStation fans. While every PlayStation generation is the favorite of at least one PlayStation fan, there is no denying the PS2 remains the peak of PlayStation and the most popular generation among PlayStation fans. Not only did it have some of the best games, but it is the best-selling PlayStation console of all-time by a comfortable margin. In fact, it is the best-selling video game console full stop, including other brands like Nintendo, Xbox, and SEGA.

For those that missed it, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Sly 2: Band of Thieves, and Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves all came to PS4 and PS5 this week. Each classic PS2 game can be purchased by anyone for $10 a pop. Each is also included for free with a PS Plus Premium subscription, which is the most expensive tier of PlayStation Plus.

This is typical of new releases in the Classics Catalog. Occasionally, new releases are locked behind a PS Plus Premiums subscription, but this is the exception to the rule. The surprise though is that each game has returned with a brand new set of trophies.

This is also a surprise because not every Classics Catalog release comes with trophy support. Not only does each game have trophies though, but a Platinum Trophy, something many releases also never have. These do though and PlayStation fans are excited about it.

For those interested, Sly 2: Band of Thieves specifically has 35 trophies. This includes one Platinum Trophy, 4 Gold Trophies, 16 Silver Trophies, and 14 Bronze Trophies. Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves one Platinum Trophy, four Gold Trophies, 14 Silver Trophies, and 18 Bronze Trophies. Lastly, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy has one Platinum Trophy, 7 Gold Trophies, 10 Silver Trophies, and 8 Bronze Trophies.

