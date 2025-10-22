PS3 Exclusive RPG From 2012 Confirmed to Get New Remaster

A popular RPG that originally launched on PlayStation 3 in 2012 has been confirmed to receive a new remaster in the future. In recent years, remasters and remakes of games from the PS3 era have started to come about far more routinely. Titles like Dead Space, Shadows of the Damned, The Last of Us, and Ninja Gaiden 2 have all received new versions of some sort, with more known to be in development. Now, one publisher that is already working on a PS3 remaster that will launch quite soon has said that it’s planning to create another such remaster soon.

In a new interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu (via ryokutya2089), Yusuke Tomizawa, the series director of the Tales franchise at Bandai Namco, said that a remaster of Tales of Xillia 2 is happening behind the scenes. Next week on October 30th, Tales of Xillia Remastered is set to release across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. While fans are excited to revisit the first game in this sub-series, naturally, questions have arisen about whether or not the sequel, Tales of Xillia 2, would also get the remaster treatment. Now, Tomizawa has confirmed that this indeed will be the case.

Originally released in 2012, Tales of Xillia 2 ended up making its way to the West in 2014. Although it wasn’t as well-received as its predecessor, Tales of Xillia 2 has still garnered plenty of fans over the years. Unfortunately, the game has been gridlocked to the PS3, which has limited the ability for many to play it. This upcoming remaster should finally resolve that problem and make it easier to access than ever before.

For now, we don’t know exactly when Tales of Xillia 2 Remastered will get formally announced. While we now know that it’s being worked on within Bandai Namco, information on when it will release or what platforms it will be available for has yet to come about. Once Tales of Xillia Remastered is finally let loose next week, though, there’s a good chance that we’ll hear something after that. Stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook to learn more in the future.

