PS5 Black Friday Sale Leaks in New Report

A new deal for the PlayStation 5 is reportedly on the way for Black Friday. Despite being nearly five years old, PS5 consoles are more expensive than ever. As a result of tariffs and a “challenging economic environment”, Sony increased all PS5 consoles by $50 back in August. This resulted in the base PS5 being $550, the Digital Edition becoming $500, and the PS5 Pro going up to $750. Luckily, for those in the market for a PS5, a new offer should be right around the corner that will allow you to save a bit of money.

Coming by way of Dealabs, it has been claimed that Sony is currently planning to release a new bundle of the PS5 this coming month. The bundle is said to contain the standard edition of the PS5 (which includes a disc drive) alongside some other free bonus content for Fortnite. The full package is reportedly called the “Flowering Chaos” bundle and will come with 1000 V-Bucks and eight exclusive cosmetics for Fortnite that will not be available to earn elsewhere. If true, this would be the second time that Sony has packaged Fortnite accessories and V-Bucks with a console, as it previously did so last year with the “Cobalt Star” pack.

As for the price of this PS5, it’s said to retail for $450, which would represent a $100 discount from the console’s current cost. The deal is reportedly set to go live on November 21st, which is when a slew of other PlayStation Black Friday offers should begin. Word on how long this deal will last hasn’t been provided, but that info should come about relatively soon when Sony chooses to announce the bundle.

For now, it’s not known if any discounts will also be coming to the Digital Edition of the PS5 or the PS5 Pro. In all likelihood, the PS5 Pro, in particular, won’t get any price cuts as Sony tends to keep its premium console locked at its typical retail value. Still, even if these additional PS5 units don’t get marked down whatsoever, this Fortnite bundle seems like an excellent option for those looking to grab the PlayStation hardware this holiday season.

