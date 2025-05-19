2009 PS3 Game Gets Surprise Update 16 Years Later

A PS3 game from 2009 — which was also available on PS3 and PSP — has received a surprise update 16 years after its release, courtesy of the PS Plus Classics Catalog and PS Plus Premium. As many will know, 2009 was one of the all-time great years in video games. The likes of Minecraft (alpha), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Assassin’s Creed II, New Super Mario Bros, Resident Evil 5, Left 4 Dead 2, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Just Dance, Dragon Age: Origins, Infamous, Plants vs Zombies, Halo 3: ODST, FarmVille, Empire Total War, Brutal Legend, Wii Sports Resort, Borderlands, Demon’s Souls, Forza Motorsport 3, FIFA 10, League of Legends, and more all released. The point is 2009 was absolutely stacked. Unfortunately, the 2009 game in question is not of this caliber, but it will be equally nostalgic for some.

More specifically, the official Up video game, which was recently added to PS Plus Premium, has been updated, and now it has PlayStation Trophy support. With the update, the 2009 PS3, PS2, and PSP game now has 21 Trophies, including a Platinum Trophy. This applies to both the PS4 version of the game and the PS5 version of the game, which have the same trophies, however, they will need to be unlocked separately. In other words, the trophies do not stack for those looking for a quick two Platinums.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Up was developed by Heavy Iron Studios and published by THQ. As noted, it is based on the Pixar film of the same name. Upon release, it garnered a Metacritic score of 65, which is representative of the type of score most licensed video games of this time earned.

In addition to being free with a PS Plus Premium subscription, it is also available via the PlayStation Store for just $5.99. This offer is available to both PS4 and PS5 users.

