PS4 Fans Still Praising Marvel’s Spider-Man For Releasing Free Skins 10 Months In

It was revealed earlier this week that Marvel‘s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 was receiving some new suits for players to equip to the web-slinger. While this may have come as a surprise to many players due to the fact that it has nearly been a year since the game was released, others weren’t shocked because of the new film to hit theaters starring the popular hero. No matter the case, fans are quite pleased with Insomniac Games adding two new free suits, even after 10 months since the title launched on PS4.

Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man recently took to Reddit to praise the game for bringing new and free suits to the title after all of this time. Naturally, the discussion has been flowing with love for the popular game, including talking about the DLC, the fact that some people bought their PS4 just for Marvel’s Spider-Man, and even the disappointment that a Spider-Cop skin hasn’t been implemented.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a blog post from Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson, he mentioned how the devs couldn’t wait to team back up with SIE, Marvel, and Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring the Spider-Man: Far From Home skins to the PS4 title. “After you have built the Advanced Suit early in Marvel’s Spider-Man, you are able to switch between suits during the story — so if you have already reached this stage in-game, you can use the Spider-Man: Far From Home Upgraded Suit, or the Spider-Man: Far From Home Stealth Suit right now,” he said.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently available on PlayStation 4. For more on the web-slinging action, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. and

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad to see new Spidey suits added to the popular PS4 game well after launch? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!