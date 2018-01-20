Every PlayStation Game Releasing Next Week

If you’re on PlayStation and are looking for a new adventure to get lost in, Sony has a pretty sweet line-up so far to close out the month of January. Whether you’re an adventurer, or looking for a more classic style – there’s a little something for everyone kicking off the new week.

Arguably one of the biggest releases that PlayStation 4 fans are looking forward to is the expansive title Monster Hunter: World. With palicoe companions, fearsome beasts to conquer – amazing armor to craft! The beta proved to be a huge success and the critics are already giving it glowing praise. But that’s not the only title, here’s everything that PlayStation players can look forward to this coming week:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last HumanPS4 — Digital Explore the ruins of humanity in this mesmerizing underwater action-adventure. Discover thriving wildlife, encounter monstrous beasts, and let curiosity guide you through an inevitable voyage of extinction.

CelestePS4 — Digital (Out 1/25) Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall.

Dragon Ball FighterZPS4 — Digital, Retail (Out 1/26) Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless, spectacular fights with all-powerful fighters.

IconoclastsPS4, PS Vita — Digital Robin just wants to be a mechanic and help people, but without a license she’s a sinner in Mother’s eyes. Ever since picking up her wrench, the world has been going nuts and she’s wanted to bolt it back together. Now Penance is raining down on everyone she loves and One Concern agents are after her. But something big is going on — bigger than droughts of Ivory fuel and personal conflicts — and Robin’s in the thick of it.

The InpatientPS VR — Digital, Retail Discover who you are before it’s too late in The Inpatient, a PS VR exclusive set in the Blackwood Sanatorium, over 60 years prior to the award-winning Until Dawn.

Laws of MachinePS4 — Digital (Out 1/25) There is a corporation called Robotech, which was established by Professor Sharpey. He developed the system of artificial intelligence based on neurospheres, which was recreated during his experiments with lunar type soil.

Lost SphearPS4 — Digital In the remote town of Elgarthe, a young man named Kanata awakens from a devastating dream to find his village is disappearing. Facing an ominous power that threatens the fabric of reality, Kanata and his friends set out on an adventure to use the power of Memory to save the world from being lost forever!

Monster Hunter: WorldPS4 — Digital, Retail (Out 1/26) Welcome to a new world! Take on the role of a hunter and slay ferocious monsters in a living, breathing ecosystem where you can use the landscape and its diverse inhabitants to get the upper hand.

OK K.O.! Let’s Play HeroesPS4 — Digital Based on the hit Cartoon Network show, this game stars pint-sized hero K.O. as he punches, slide-kicks, and power-moves his way through hordes of evil Boxmore robots on an epic quest to save Lakewood Plaza Turbo from the maniacal Lord Boxman.

Wild Turkey HunterPS4 — Digital (Out 1/24) Come experience interactive hunting at its best! Enjoy matching wits with America’s most elusive game bird the wild turkey.



(via PlayStation)