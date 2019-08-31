Two New Games Stealth-Released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Today, not one, but two new games stealth-released across PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Actually, technically three games. And they all come from Gearbox’s publishing arm. One of these games is Risk of Rain 2, 2019’s indie hit on PC from earlier this year. Today, it’s available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the first game, Risk of Rain, is also now available on Xbox One.

Risk of Rain 2 first arrived on the scene earlier this year in March via Steam Early Access. It’s currently unclear if it’s still in Early Access on PC, but that doesn’t matter as much as the fact that the game was really well-received when it launched. And so PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch gamers who like roguelikes should certainly check it out. It costs $30.

Meanwhile, the first Risk of Rain has been available on PS4 since 2016 and available on Switch since 2018. And now it’s available on Xbox One for $10. Lastly, a free static theme has also been made available on PS4.

“The classic multiplayer roguelike, Risk of Rain, returns with an extra dimension,” reads an official pitch of Risk of Rain 2. “No run will ever be the same with randomized stages, enemies, bosses, and items. Play solo, or team up with up to four friends to fight through hordes of monsters, unlock new loot, and find a way to escape the planet. Additional survivors, stages, items, enemies, and features are still in active development and will be added in multiple free content updates.”

The other game stealth-launched today is Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition on Nintendo Switch. The remaster of the first-person shooter first launched back in 2017 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt, an exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, after a battle with his former general sends them both crash landing on the abandoned resort planet of Stygia,” reads an official description of the game. “Grayson must brave the wasteland on his way to confronting the man that once ordered him to do the unthinkable. Will he get his team out alive? Or will he finally quench his thirst for revenge?”

