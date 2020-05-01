PlayStation Releases Free Demo For New PS4 Exclusive

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a free demo for its newest PS4 exclusive to all PlayStation users, or at least all PlayStation users who own a PS4 console. More specifically, the PlayStation makers and developer Media Molecule have made Dreams, the PS4's latest exclusive game, free to try via a free demo, which is now available on the PlayStation Store in most regions.

According to Sony, the demo provides a taste of the "critically acclaimed smash hit." More specifically, it allows players to jump into a rotating playlist of "the wildest and most creative games made by players across the world" chosen by the aforementioned developer. In addition to this, players will be given the chance to learn how to make content in the full game with tools and teachings to create games, music, art, and most importantly, memes. Lastly, the demo will also provide players the experience of the first few opening chapters of the game's campaign.

If you decide to jump from the demo to the full game, all of your progress will carry over. However, Sony notes that because this is a trial version, there's no guarantee of complete functionality.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this demo is a permanent addition to the PlayStation Store or a temporary addition. However, because it's not outlined, the answer is presumably the former.

Right now, the demo is available in the following regions: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Phillippines, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, and more.

Dreams is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Sony:

"Dreams is an extraordinary, ever-expanding game universe from the award-winning Media Molecule, creators of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway, where you can discover community-made games from around the world… and learn to make your own."

