PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Game 100% Free for Limited Time

✖

PlayStation has just made a popular PS4 game 100% free for a very limited time. Following it being made free on Xbox One last night, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has made one of its LEGO games completely free to download and keep on PS4. More specifically, the publisher of all LEGO games has made The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game completely free to download, but the offer won't be around for very long.

According to an official tweet from the WB Games Twitter account, the popular LEGO game is now free on PS4, but this offer is only available until May 21, also known as next Thursday. After this period, the game will return to its normal price of $50. That said, if you download the game during this time, not only do you get to play it for free, but keep it forever. This is to say that this is not a free trial or a free demo or anything that expires: it's a free download.

In addition to being available in North America, the offer is also available in Europe. It's unclear if it's available in any regions beyond these two. Further, it's unclear why the offer is being extended in the first place, but it presumably has to do with the coronavirus pandemic. Not only have publishers and developers been making their games free en masse as a result of the pandemic, but there are hashtags encouraging gamers to stay home that accompany the post.

As mentioned at the top, the game has also been free on Xbox One since last night. And in addition to console, it's also available for free on PC. The game is also available on the Nintendo Switch, but, for now, it hasn't been made free on this platform.

Do your part while playing with friends and family. Download The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game for free now on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and PC until May 21! #playathome #playtogether pic.twitter.com/2LKpqObT3V — WB Games (@wbgames) May 15, 2020

Below, you can read more about the game:

"Find your inner ninja with the all-new LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game," reads an official pitch of the title. "Play as your favorite ninjas, Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane, Nya and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. Master the art of Ninjagility by wall-running, high-jumping, and battling the foes of Ninjago to rank up and upgrade the ninja's combat skills. Only in the LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game will you experience the film across 8 action-packed locations each with its own unique Challenge Dojo. And with the Battle Maps, play against friends and family in competitions for up to four players!"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.