PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Game 84% Off for Limited Time

Sony has revealed PlayStation Store's latest "Deal of the Week" and it's for one of 2018's most popular games and for one of the most popular fighting games on the PS4, period. For the latest "Deal of the Week," PlayStation has teamed up with Bandai Namco to offer Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition for just $17.59. Typically, the game costs $109.99, which means the deal represents a savings of 84%.

As for the product, it includes not only the game, but its fighter pass, which adds eight characters to the roster. It also comes with an "Anime Music Pack" and a "Commentator Voice Pack." It's essentially the definitive edition of the 2018 fighting game, which is still played by many.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is exactly what it sounds like: a Dragon Ball Z fighting game. Developed by Arc System Works, it's widely considered one of the best fighting games of the generation. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

High-end Anime Graphics: Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

Experience aerial combos, destructible stages and famous scenes from the Dragon Ball anime in 60FPS and 1080p resolution!

In addition to costing you $17.59, the game will also ask you to have 4.1 GB of space when you go to download it. That said, if this deal tickles your fancy, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later, because come July 16, it will return to its normal price.

