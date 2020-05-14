PS4 Game Leaked Ahead of Announcement

✖

A new PS4 game has leaked ahead of its official announcement, and it has PlayStation fans excited. More specifically it looks like Superhot: Mind Control Delete is coming to PS4 very soon. The leak comes way of USK, the official rating board for video games in Germany, who recently rated the standalone expansion for release in the European country. At the moment of publishing, Superhot Team -- the developer behind the game -- hasn't announced it for PS4, but it seems a release is imminent.

Not only has the game now been rated for PS4 in Germany, but apparently it's been added to the PSN, listed in the backend, privately, for a while. Not only does the rating leak suggest a release is coming in the somewhat immediate future, but the fact that it's already been added to PSN hints at this further.

Interestingly, it looks like the game is coming to more additional platforms as well. It's also been rated in Germany for the Google Stadia and Xbox One. Like the PS4, there's been no official word about Xbox One or Google Stadia versions of the game.

For those that don't know: Superhot: Mind Control Delete is a standalone expansion for Superhot, one of 2016's unexpected hits. The game, which is still in early access, features mind-bending new mechanics and fives times more content.

"One of Us. One of Us. Still outnumbered, still outgunned. Enemies swirl around you in a storm of slow-motion violence," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Battle after battle, each fallen foe pushes you closer to the secrets hiding in the game and each secret gives you more powers to fight the System’s unending opposition."

At the moment of publishing, Superhot Team has not commented on this leak, leaving PlayStation fans with nothing but speculation for now.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the PS4, be sure to peruse all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, don't forget to hit the comments section with your thoughts and hot-takes or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. Will you be picking this one up when it releases on PS4?

H/T, Reset Era.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.