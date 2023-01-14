PlayStation Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Less Than $2

PlayStation and EA have combined to make a few AAA PS4 games less than $2 a pop. For a few more days, the Holiday Sale is live on PSN, which means for a few more days, hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are still on sale. You will be hard-pressed to find $2 PS5 games, at least of consequence, but the sale does feature some notable, albeit older, PS4 games, all of which can be had for the price of a candy bar.

All three games come the way of EA, and two of them -- Mirror's Edge Catalyst and Need for Speed Payback -- are $1.99 a pop. The third game, also from EA, is Anthem, which is a drop cheaper at $1.79. All three of these games are available at this price until January 19, which, at the moment of publishing, is five days away. Below, you can read more about each game courtesy of an official production description and view a trailer for each game as well.

Mirror's Edge Catalyst: "Follow Faith, a daring free runner, as she fights for freedom in the city of Glass. What appears to be an elegant, high-tech city on the outside, has a terrible secret hidden within. Explore every corner from the highest beautifully lit rooftops to the dark and gritty tunnels below. The city is huge, free to roam and Faith is at the center of it all. Through the first-person perspective, combine her fluid movement and advanced combat with the city's surroundings to master the environment and uncover the conspiracy."

Anthem: "Unleash Your Power. In a world left unfinished by the gods, a shadowy faction threatens all humankind. Only you stand between the Dominion and the ancient power they covet. Team up as heroes in this cooperative action-RPG from BioWare and EA."

Need for Speed Payback: "Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, you and your crew were divided by betrayal and reunited by revenge to take down The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city's casinos, criminals and cops. In this corrupt gambler's paradise, the stakes are high and The House always wins."

