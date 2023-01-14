PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus

PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.

The report comes the way of Insider Gaming, which reports that soon PS5 games will be streamable on PS5 via cloud streaming, but only via PS Plus Premium. The feature is reportedly in the works under the project name "Cronus" and has been in the works for months. To this end, it should come as no surprise that it's slated to come to PS5 on March 8, 2023.

For those that don't know: PS Plus is divided into three tiers. The basic and standard tier, which is what PS Plus was before it was expanded upon earlier this year, is called PS Plus Essential and gives subscribers a handful of "free" games every month in addition to the ability to play multiplayer games, use cloud saves, and other things. The middle tier of the subscription service is PS Plus Extra, which is PS Plus Essential as well as unlimited access to a vast and evolving library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there is PS Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, but the library of PS4 and PS5 games is bolstered with PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. And apparently now this and the ability to stream PS5 games.

