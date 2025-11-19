PS4 Exclusive RPG Getting New Remaster in 2026

A popular RPG that has been exclusive to PlayStation 4 platforms since its launch nearly a decade ago is finally set to get a new remaster in 2026. At this point, remasters and remakes of games from yesteryear have become incredibly common. Typically, though, these revamps of classic titles happen to stem from the PS1, PS2, or PS3 era, with remasters for PS4 games being a bit rarer. For fans of one iconic RPG franchise, though,

Announced by publisher Bandai Namco today, Tales of Berseria is set to get a remaster next year. Originally released on PS4 in 2017 (and PS3 for those in Japan), Tales of Berseria is one of the most recent mainline entries in the Tales saga. Previously, Berseria was only available on consoles for PS4 in addition to PC platforms. The aptly titled Tales of Berseria Remastered, though, will be launching on February 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

You can get a look at the first trailer for Tales of Berseria Remastered for yourself right here:

Tales of Berseria getting the remaster treatment isn’t much of a shock, as Bandai Namco has slowly been working on re-releasing various entries in the franchise from the past. Most recently, this resulted in Tales of Xillia coming to modern platforms less than a month ago. Naturally, many fans presumed that Bandai Namco would next look to remaster Tales of Xillia 2, but instead, it has tapped Berseria to get an upgraded iteration next.

When it comes to what Tales of Berseria Remastered will feature that’s different from the original game, it’s said to contain “quality of life enhancements such as early access to the Grade Shop, destination icons, and the ability to toggle encounters.” All DLC that launched after Berseria’s original release will also be included with this remaster, alongside some expected improvements to visuals.

For those holding out hope for a completely new Tales game, a new installment is known to be in the works and will end up being the first to follow 2021’s Tales of Arise. However, Bandai Namco has yet to reveal any details of this project, and that likely won’t change for a while. Once Tales of Berseria Remastered releases in February, though, perhaps we will begin to learn more about where this storied series is heading next.

