These 2020 PS4 Games Are The Cheapest They've Ever Been on PlayStation Store

There's two massive PlayStation Store sales going on right now. One is the Spring Sale. The other is the "Big in Japan" Sale. Together, they combine for nearly 1,000 discounts. That's a lot of cheap PS4 games. However, if you're looking for discounts on the latest and newest PS4 games, then this is the link you want. While neither sale is brimming with discounted 2020 games, there are some. Below, you will find several PS4 games that released this year all discounted at pretty decent rates considering the oldest is only a few months old. Included in this is one of 2020's best-selling games so far, one of PS4's best new multiplayer games, a classic PlayStation game remastered, and a game where you kill Nazi Hitler. That said, if none of these games tickle your fancy, don't fret. There's plenty of new games releasing this week that may, but you're just going to have to pay more for them. You can check out all of these new releases by clicking right here.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Pitch: "Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe." Price: $40

Journey to the Savage Planet Pitch: "Journey to the Savage Planet in an upbeat first-person adventure game set in a bright and colorful alien world filled with weird and wonderful creatures. As an employee of Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the 4th Best interstellar exploration company, you are dropped onto an uncharted planet deep in a fictitious, far away corner of the universe. Launched with high hopes but little equipment and no real plan, your job is to explore, catalog alien flora and fauna and determine if this planet is fit for human habitation. Onward to adventure! Good luck – and mind the goo!" Price: $18

Zombie Army 4: Dead War Pitch: "Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon!" Price: $30

Hunt: Showdown Pitch: "Savage, nightmarish monsters roam the Louisiana swamps, and you are part of a group of rugged bounty hunters bound to rid the world of their ghastly presence. Banish these creatures from our world, and you will be paid generously—and given the chance to buy more gruesome and powerful weapons. Fail, and death will strip you of both character and gear. Your experience, however, remains in your pool of hunters—called your Bloodline—always." Price: $28

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Pitch: "The first 'One Punch Man' game finally makes its debut! Dive into a dynamic fighting game experience with beloved characters from the first Season of One Punch Man! Play as your favorite hero – or become one!" Price: $36

Patapon 2 Remastered Pitch: "Shipwrecked in a new and strange land the Patapons will depend on you, the Mighty One, to lead them safely through this perilous new adventure. The beat of your mystical war drums will guide your brave tribe through this new land as they come face to face with a deadly new rival tribe, encounter a mysterious and powerful Patapon Hero, and uncover the ruins of Patapolis, an ancient place long spoken of by the Patapons." Price: $7

Tokyo Dark – Remembrance Pitch: "Legend tells of a door deep below Tokyo's sewers. All who enter are lost forever. Detective Ito's partner is missing. Explore Tokyo & uncover the darkness that lays beneath the streets in this narrative adventure that questions the very core of Ito's sanity." Price: $10