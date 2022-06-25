PS4 Finally Gets Long-Awaited and Highly Rated Game Today

PS4 users can finally play a long-awaited and highly rated game after eight long years. Once upon a time, Kickstarter was a popular way to fund games and prove interest to publishers. And there was a time when some games raised millions, garnered a lot of attention, and went on to be quite successful. The platform is nowhere near as active and popular anymore, but one game that was Kickstarted back when it was has finally just come to PS4.

In 2014, it took Omori one day to be fully funded on Kickstarter. At the time, the game wasn't announced for PS4, but this eventually changed. And originally the game was supposed to release in 2015. It ended up not releasing until 2020, via the PC only. Upon release, the game earned an impressive 87 on Metacritic. And that's just the critic reviews. The user reviews are actually higher, which isn't very common.

On June 17, 2022 -- last week -- it came to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It was also supposed to come to PS4 but was delayed at the last second. Today, the game came to PS4, via PSN, where it costs $29.99. For two tenners, you get a game with 20 to 70 hours of content, depending on your playstyle, aka depending on whether you mainline it or go for a completionist route.

"Explore a strange world full of colorful friends and foes. Navigate through the vibrant and the mundane in order to uncover a forgotten past," reads an official pitch of the game on PlayStation Store. "When the time comes, the path you've chosen will determine your fate... and perhaps the fate of others as well."

