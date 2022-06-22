PlayStation Report May Leak Next Huge Console Exclusive Game

A new PlayStation report may shed light on a future and big console exclusive game for the PS4 and PS5. Yesterday, we relayed word of a new report that claimed PlayStation was preparing to reveal three new gaming headsets and two new gaming monitors next week under the branding "INZONE." Not long after we relayed this report, Sony confirmed a special presentation is happening on June 28. Promoting this representation, it used the tagline "Find Your New Zone," which is an obvious reference to "INZONE."

At the time, we mentioned that the rumored PS5 Pro controller could be revealed alongside this new INZONE hardware. Industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson -- where both the aforementioned report and rumor come from -- has since confirmed that the new controller will not be a part of the presentation, but Valorant will.

According to Henderson, INZONE is going to be a Sony x Valorant partnership. Here's where things get tricky though. Henderson claims that when asked if this means Valorant is going to be announced for PlayStation platforms alongside this partnership announcement -- a reasonable thing to deduce -- he was told no by his sources. This would suggest that INZONE and Valorant are just going to be official partners. However, it's hard to believe nothing more will come of this. Why go through the trouble of attaching a game to your new hardware that users of the new console you make can't even play because it's a PC exclusive. Surely this means Valorant is coming to PlayStation consoles at some point in the future. If this happens, it begs the question if it will be a console exclusive. You'd assume not because Valorant is big enough that it doesn't need to weigh itself down with console exclusivity, but if that's the case, what's going on with this partnership? It's all very strange.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. As we wait for more information -- which should arrive next week -- be sure to catch up on all of the latest PlayStation news, rumors, leaks, and speculation, click here.