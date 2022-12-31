$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.

If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question hails from 2011 and is the action-RPG Bastion. An Xbox 360 exclusive when it first launched, Bastion didn't come to PS4 until 2015 and when it did it became one of the best games on the PlayStation console, which, at that point, didn't have as many great games as it does now. Across the various versions it has varying Metacritic scores, with the highest being 94.

"Bastion is an action role-playing experience that redefines storytelling in games, with a reactive narrator who marks your every move," reads an official blurb about the game."Explore more than 40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces. Wield a huge arsenal of upgradeable weapons and battle savage beasts adapted to their new habitat. Finish the main story to unlock the New Game Plus mode and continue your journey!"

Like any PSN deal, this one is only available for a limited time. More specifically, if you only want to $3 for Bastion rather than $15 -- in other words, save 80 percent -- you have until January 7. After this, unless another sale goes live featuring it, the classic title will return to its normal price point.

